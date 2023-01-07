Inside Man: Steven Moffat hints at Season 2 renewal

Steven Moffat directed Inside Man has drawn the audience's attention since it debuted on BBC One back in September. It acquired generally positive reviews from both critics and psychological drama fans. Thanks to the work of the director and the stunning performance of the main cast. No wonder, fans are buzzing about the possibility of a second season. So, will there be Inside Man Season 2? Here's everything we know so far.

The series stars David Tennant as Harry Watling and Stanley Tucci as Jefferson Grieff, a former criminologist. If Inside Man Season 2 gets the greenlit, both actors may return to the series.

Recently, the Sherlock, series creator and writer Steven Moffat have hinted at Inside Man Season 2. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today program Moffat said: "We're looking at the enthusiastically-nodded-about graphs and apparently [Inside Man] performed quite well."

Though the audience rating is not so high but taking into Netflix and iPlayer viewers the series Inside Man has reached 5 million marks over 28 days (via Deadline).

"You don't get a [ratings] number the following day anymore, now you get an audience breakdown a month later," explained Moffat before adding the conversation has begun for Inside Man Season 2.

Back in October, Moffat told Radio Times, whether the drama is planned for more seasons. He said, "The story will end in four episodes. It's done by the end of that. As to whether or not you could ever spin-off anything or do any kind of sequel? I don't know at this moment."

"It's not really up to me, and it's not up to the broadcasters – it's up to the audience really, isn't it? And if anyone wanted it, you have to sit down and think, 'Is there anything to do?'

"Television is littered with shows that had one season and pretended they could carry on – I would never want to be one of those, where you're so excited to get a phone call about doing another run that you do it and then realize, actually, the story is finished."

Inside Man is on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Netflix acquires the right to air the series internationally.

