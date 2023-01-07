Rohit Shetty suffers minor injury on 'Indian Police Force' sets, resumes work: spokesperson

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 17:16 IST
Director Rohit Shetty (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty sustained minor injury on his fingers while working on an action sequence for his upcoming series ''Indian Police Force'', his spokesperson said Saturday.

The 48-year-old director's spokesperson said Shetty resumed work soon after the injury was treated by the doctors.

''Rohit Shetty got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident,'' the statement read.

According to reports, the ''Cirkus'' director underwent a minor surgery at Kamineni hospital in Hyderabad after he injured his hand while shooting a car chase sequence for the show, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra.

Directed and produced by Shetty, the action series has been set up at streaming service Prime Video.

''Indian Police Force'' also stars Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

