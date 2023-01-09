Left Menu

‘Aparajito’ sweeps WBFJA awards

Anik Duttas movie Aparajito The Undefeated, a tribute to legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, swept the West Bengal Film Journalists Association WBFJA awards winning eight crowns, including Best Film and Best Director. Aparajito is my labour of love, I thank my entire team and the producer who made this possible. Prasun Chatterjee jointly shared the Most Promising Director award for his film Dostojee.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:02 IST
‘Aparajito’ sweeps WBFJA awards
  • Country:
  • India

Anik Dutta’s movie ‘Aparajito’ (The Undefeated), a tribute to legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, swept the West Bengal Film Journalists Association (WBFJA) awards winning eight crowns, including Best Film and Best Director. Prasun Chatterjee’s ‘Dostojee’, a story of bonding between two children in the time of religious bigotry, also bagged the Best Film award. ‘Aparajito’ also won the Best Screenplay, Best Promising Actor, Best Make Up, Best Costume, Best Background Score and Best Art Director honour at the award ceremony held here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Dutta said ''any award given by film journalists is always special and very important. Aparajito is my labour of love, I thank my entire team and the producer who made this possible.'' Prasun Chatterjee jointly shared the Most Promising Director award for his film ‘Dostojee’. The movie also jointly shared the Best Cinematographer crown (Tuhin Biswas) and the Best Sound Designer award (Prasun Chatterjee and Rohit Sengupta).

Actor-filmmaker Anirban Bhattacharya also received the Most Promising Director award for ‘Ballabhpurer Roopkatha’ while Ishaan Ghose jointly received the Best Cinematographer award for ‘Jhilli’ (a film on the life of people of Dhapa, the city's dump yard ) and Anindit Roy, Adeep Singh Manki for ‘Ballabhpurer Roopkatha’.

The Best Supporting Actor Male award went to Shyamal Chakraborty for ‘Ballabhpurer Roopkatha’while Ritwik Chakraborty and Dev shared the Best Actor Male award jointly for their roles in Ananta’ and ‘Projapoti’ respectively.

The Best Actor Female crown went to Gargee Roychowdhury for her role in ‘Mahananda’, a feature film inspired by the life of writer Mahasweta Devi, while Paoli Dam got the Best Supporting Actor Female for the film ‘Byomkesh Hotyamancha’, based on the exploits of a popular fictional sleuth.

‘Aparajito’ actor Jeetu Kamal got the 'Most Promising Actor Male' award while Shruti Das received the 'Most Promising Actor Female' honour for X=Prem, a college campus-oriented romcom by Srijit Mukherji. Mukherji said the list of recipients in various categories showed varied works, representing different genres, in the Bengali film industry and how young directors, music directors and cinematographers were coming up with amazing works.

''This list is fairly balanced and seeks to recognise the memorable works by the seasoned and young brigade,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023