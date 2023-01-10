Left Menu

Celebrations to mark 200 years of Assam tea underway

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-01-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 00:26 IST
Celebrations to mark 200 years of Assam tea underway
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrations to mark 200 years of Assam tea have started in Jorhat with the release of a monogram by eminent author Arup Dutta and a book by tea researcher and writer Pradip Baruah recently, highlighting the genesis and growth of the industry. The monogram titled 'Genesis of Assam Tea Industry' traces the growth and development of the sector, and the book 'Two hundred years of Assam Tea 1823-2023:The genesis and development of Indian Tea' have been published by the North East Tea Association (NETA).

Both were launched by Bidyananda Barkakoty and Swapna Sarmah, both belonging to old Assamese tea planters' families along with former Tea Board Chairman Prabhat Bezboruah on January 7.

Coinciding with 200 years of Assam tea celebrations, NETA has launched a 'tea academy' with Manoj Jallan as its first director.

The facility will carry out long-term and short-duration courses to create trained manpower for the industry.

Barkakoty, a prominent tea planter and a former office bearer of NETA, told PTI that plans are on for year-long celebrations with the screening of a documentary on tea, inauguration of a tea museum in Dibrugarh, development of the upcoming tea park at Chaygaon.

Efforts should be made to get recognition of tea as a national drink and the historic occasion should be leveraged for the generic promotion of the beverage to boost consumption in the country.

India's G-20 Presidency can also be an opportunity to highlight and showcase the unique feature of tradition, culture, health benefits and tourism potential of tea in Assam and other parts of India, NETA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border; China reports three COVID deaths for Jan 8 and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023