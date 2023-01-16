Left Menu

Richard E Grant to host BAFTA Film Awards

Presenter Vick Hope and film critic Ali Plumb will take over BAFTAs red carpet.I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this years films, Grant, best known for his roles in Can You Ever Forgive Me, Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones, said in a statement.We are blessed to have a fantastic line-up of hosts for our 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, all of whom exude wit, charm and warmth, Jane Millichip, chief executive of BAFTA, said in a statement.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-01-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 12:04 IST
Richard E Grant to host BAFTA Film Awards
Richard E Grant Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Actor Richard E Grant is set to host the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, the awards body announced Monday. Presenter Alison Hammond will host a new BAFTA Studio to offer viewers at home experience and insights from the ceremony. Presenter Vick Hope and film critic Ali Plumb will take over BAFTA's red carpet.

"I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year's films," Grant, best known for his roles in ''Can You Ever Forgive Me?'', ''Downton Abbey'' and ''Game of Thrones'', said in a statement.

"We are blessed to have a fantastic line-up of hosts for our 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, all of whom exude wit, charm and warmth," Jane Millichip, chief executive of BAFTA, said in a statement. "I can't wait to see Richard E. Grant take to the stage. Much-loved by our audience at home, Richard also commands huge respect from his industry peers. And I can't think of anyone better to complement Richard's razor-sharp wit, and to helm our brand new BAFTA Studio, than Alison Hammond, with her brilliantly entertaining and candid interview style. On the red carpet, Ali Plumb and Vick Hope are masters at capturing the excitement and anticipation in the build-up to the ceremony." The BAFTA Film Awards will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and syndicated globally from the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in the heart of London on February 19. The nominees this year will be unveiled on January 19.

Hammond said she was excited to be hosting the ceremony this year with Grant. "We're going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world. From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only!''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023