Unifying Cinema: 'Boong' Takes Global Stage with BAFTA Win

The acclaimed film 'Boong,' directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, achieved a remarkable feat by winning the award for Best Children's and Family Film at the 2026 BAFTA awards. The event, held at London's Royal Festival Hall, celebrated the movie's universal storytelling that captivated audiences around the world.

Produced by Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar of Chalkboard Entertainment, 'Boong' tells the coming-of-age story of a boy searching for his absent father to surprise his mother. The film was praised for addressing complex themes such as ethnic tensions, without being limited by its setting in Manipur, India.

The film's international success underscores a growing trend in indie cinema gaining global recognition. The filmmakers hope 'Boong''s achievement will pave the way for more Indian films to gain international prestige and foster social unity through storytelling power.