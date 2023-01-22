Left Menu

Permission denied to dance festival at Ramappa temple because of Mallika Sarabhai's participation: Event organiser

Permission for a dance festival to be attended by renowned dancer Mallika Sarabhai at the Ramappa temple near Warangal in Telangana had been denied by Union Culture Minister G Kishen Reddy, a Kakatiya Heritage Trust official alleged on Saturday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2023 00:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 00:47 IST
Permission denied to dance festival at Ramappa temple because of Mallika Sarabhai's participation: Event organiser
  • Country:
  • India

Permission for a dance festival to be attended by renowned dancer Mallika Sarabhai at the Ramappa temple near Warangal in Telangana had been denied by Union Culture Minister G Kishen Reddy, a Kakatiya Heritage Trust official alleged on Saturday. BV Papa Rao, a founder trustee of the trust, said though the event organised by it was held on Saturday, it was at a different venue in Warangal town. No reaction from Union Minister Reddy was immediately available. The famed Ramappa temple is a UNESCO heritage site and the trust had applied to the Archeological Survey of India for permission about two months ago for celebrating the ''Ramappa festival'' at the temple, Rao claimed.

Speaking to PTI, he alleged that ''Reddy refused to give permission to the event if Sarabhai participated''.

In Warangal, Sarabhai said it is unfortunate that the incident happened because of her ''personal political opposition to Hindutva''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023