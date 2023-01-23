Left Menu

We have a beautiful relationship: Deepika Padukone on her blockbuster pairing with SRK ahead of 'Pathaan' release

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan', the film's female lead Deepika Padukone recently spoke about how her magical pairing with SRK has always managed to deliver a blockbuster.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 11:44 IST
We have a beautiful relationship: Deepika Padukone on her blockbuster pairing with SRK ahead of 'Pathaan' release
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan', the film's female lead Deepika Padukone recently spoke about how her magical pairing with SRK has always managed to deliver a blockbuster. Deepika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 alongside the superstar in 'Om Shanti Om'. Following that she again worked with SRK in 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year', with all of the films proving to be successful at the box office.

Now, with 'Pathaan' set to release on January 25, in a video shared by the movie's production house, Yash Raj Films, Deepika said, "Shah Rukh & I have been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in some incredible movies starting with 'Om Shanti Om'! I'm collaborating with my most favourite co-star Shah Rukh. We have a beautiful relationship and I think the audience always see that in the movies that we do." Speaking about their on-screen chemistry and the work they have put into the upcoming action-thriller, she continued, "Well, he and I can both take credit for that. Again he was also on this intense diet and exercise. So, he and I can both take credit for the work we have put individually. But at the end of the day, it is the team that you work with."

"Whether it is the director (Siddharth Anand) and his vision or it's the cinematographer (Satchith Paulose) and how he is envisioning lighting us, whether it's the stylist (Shaleena Nathani) - how she envisions these characters, whether it is your hair and make-up team. So, it's your entire team that sort of comes together, so sure you can put in the work and do the best you can but you also have incredible world-class professionals who come in and make us look the way we do!" added Deepika. For Deepika, 'Pathaan' is a very special film in her filmography. She will play the role of a ruthless spy and will be seen pulling off jaw-dropping action sequences.

"The character that I am playing in this movie is extremely exciting, it is something that I haven't done before and even the movie - just this kind of spy thriller, an out-and-out action movie is something I haven't done before," she siad. 'Pathaan' is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and stars SRK, Deepika and John Abraham. The adrenaline-pumping film will come out in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023