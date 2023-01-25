Production on 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' complete
The shooting of ''Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay'', starring Anupam Kher, Guru Randhawa, and Ila Arun, is finished, the makers said Wednesday.
The upcoming movie is directed by G Ashok and produced by Mach Films.
It also stars Saiee M Manjrekar, Paritosh Tripathi, Atul Srivastava and Paresh Ganatra.
''Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay'', shot extensively across Agra, marks the Hindi film debut of popular Punjabi singer Randhawa. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.
