Sheriff's report: Jeremy Renner saved his nephew in snowplow accident

A new report from the Nevada sheriff's office has revealed that Hollywood star Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snowplow from sliding and hitting his adult nephew when the actor was pulled under and crushed by the vehicle.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 10:03 IST
A new report from the Nevada sheriff's office has revealed that Hollywood star Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snowplow from sliding and hitting his adult nephew when the actor was pulled under and crushed by the vehicle, reported Variety, an American media company, via CNN. According to the outlet, the report suggests that after using the plow to tow his nephew's truck out of snow, Renner exited "the vehicle without setting the emergency break," as the heavy machinery began sliding sideways.

The report further noted that the brake indicator light inside the snowcat's cab was not functioning, and "mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident." "Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over," read the report, as per CNN.

The 'Avengers' actor was aided by his nephew until emergency medical help arrived at the scene and airlifted him to the hospital. Renner, who is recovering accident and undergoing physical therapy, broke over 30 bones in the snowplow accident, which sent him to the hospital with blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries.

Renner was discharged from the hospital and returned home on January 17, according to Variety. He pretty much announced it himself when he said on social media that he was "very excited" to watch the season premiere of his Paramount+ series 'Mayor of Kingstown' at home. (ANI)

