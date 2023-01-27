The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3: What to expect from the plotline

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 (Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 3) was confirmed back in 2019 during a special stage panel at Crunchyroll Expo. It was already announced that Shield Hero Season 3 is in production.

Masato Jinbo replaced Takao Abo as director in the second season of the anime that was aired from April to June 2022. The third season will be also directed by Hitoshi Haga, with the rest of the staff from the previous season returning.

Though the release date of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is yet to be announced, a new, key visual has been shared at the special stage panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2022. Plus the anime has also got its first poster and the title, “Heroes and their regrets.”

The Japanese anime series The Rising of the Shield Hero is based on the light novels by Aneko Yusagi and illustrated by Seira Minami. The novel tells the story of Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned to a parallel world to become the World Cardinal Hero. Here is the novel synopsis as described by the publisher:

“Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!”

The second season featured The New World Arc, where Naofumi and his gang go into Kyo's world. The season ended with the group finally reaching their destination, the spot of the Spirit Tortoise's death, where they homage to Ost. Before leaving, Naofumi sees the spirit of Ost. It seems the two smile at each other.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 may adapt the Fallen Heroes arc of the light novel. The Fallen Heroes Arc is the fourteenth arc of the Light Novel and the fifteenth arc of the Web Novel of The Rising of the Shield Hero.

In the aftermath of being defeated by the Spirit Tortoise catastrophe Ren, Itsuki, and Motoyasu struggle with what it means to be a hero. Season 3 will showcase how will they struggle with this new-found responsibility.

The release date of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated with all the developments as soon as it comes.

