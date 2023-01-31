Left Menu

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson to play pop legend in Antoine Fuqua's film

31-01-2023
Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson to play pop legend in Antoine Fuqua's film
Singer Jaafar Jackson, the 26-year-old nephew of 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson, will play the late music icon in the Antoine Fuqua-directed film biopic for Lionsgate.

Titled ''Michael'', the film hails from producer Graham King, who earlier backed ''Bohemian Rhapsody'' that earned Rami Malek the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role.

Fuqua, known for the ''Equalizer'' films ''Training Day'', and ''Southpaw'', shared the news on his official Instagram account on Monday.

''Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael - the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop. Coming soon,'' the acclaimed filmmaker wrote.

Jaafar Jackson -- the son of Jermaine Jackson, the brother of Michael and member of The Jackson 5 -- said he was ''humbled and honoured to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life''.

''To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon,'' he added.

Penned by John Logan of ''Skyfall'' fame, the film will explore all aspects of Michael Jackson's life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time. Regarded as the 'King of Pop', the singer-dancer has several hit tracks to his credit including ''Beat It'', ''Thriller'', ''Black Or White'', ''Smooth Criminal'', and ''Billy Jean''. Michael Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50.

Production on ''Michael'' will begin this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

