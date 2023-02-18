Fifty Shades Freed: Celebrating 5 years of Jamie Dornan & Dakota Johnson's on-screen romance

Can you recall how Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson captivated audiences with their steamy on-screen romance in the Fifty Shades movie trilogy (consisting of Fifty Shades of Grey, released in 2015, Fifty Shades Darker in 2017, and Fifty Shades Freed in 2018)? Their exceptional performances in these three erotic romantic dramas propelled them to great fame.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson remain most recognized for their portrayals of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, respectively, in the film adaptations of EL James' novel, Fifty Shades of Grey. The third and final installment of the series, Fifty Shades Freed, saw the characters embark on a new life together, and included memorable scenes such as their wedding and Christian's well-known abs. To celebrate the anniversary of Fifty Shades Freed, the author E.L. James shared a behind-the-scenes photo, evoking feelings of genuine nostalgia for fans of the book and Fifty Shades of Grey movie series.

In Fifty Shades Freed, Christian and Anastasia tied the knot and prepared to embark on a passionate life together, though their bliss was risked by the stalking of Anastasia's former boss. To celebrate the film's fifth anniversary, E.L. James shared a nostalgic behind-the-scenes wedding photo on Instagram, capturing Dakota and Jamie in character as the beloved couple. Fans flooded the post with Valentine's Day well wishes, with one commenter expressing their love for the film series as one of the best of all time, having watched it countless times.

One of the fans wishes Happy Valentine’s day! The caption: “This photograph of Dakota and Jamie, which I took on the set of #FiftyShadesFreed, is one of my favourites. The film released five years ago.”

Another fan wrote” Best movies of all time! I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve watched them!”

There were many rumors circulated about their alleged "secret relationship," which garnered headlines. However, in June 2022, Dakota Johnson put those rumors to rest by revealing that she and Jamie Dornan share a sibling-like bond. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the beautiful actress stated that she sees Dornan, who is 40 years old, as a brother figure.

"There was never a time when we didn't get along. I know it's weird, but he's like a brother to me," she said. "I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other."

Continued Johnson, "We were doing the weirdest things for years, and we needed to be a team: 'We're not doing that,' or 'You can't do that camera angle.' "

Jamie Dornan has been occupied with his work on the BBC thriller series, The Tourist, following his filming in Belfast. He portrays the lead character, an amnesiac, in the series. When The Tourist was released on BBC iPlayer in January 2022, it quickly became the most-watched show of the month, with high ratings. In March 2022, the BBC renewed the show for a second season. Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson is set to star as Madame Web in an upcoming superhero film of the same name, part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Five years after its initial release, Fifty Shades Freed remains just as unforgettable as it was upon its premiere in theaters in 2018.

