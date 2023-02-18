Blue Lock Episode 19: New teammate selection & Bachira's inner monster confrontation

Blue Lock, a manga series from Japan, has gained immense popularity and received mostly positive reviews. As of February 2023, the manga has sold over 20 million copies, making it one of the top-selling manga series. The anime adaptation of the manga has also received critical acclaim and satisfied fans who were eager to see the manga come to life on screen.

The series premiered on October 9, 2022, on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation block. The next episode of Blue Lock, Episode 19, is set to air on February 18, 2023. You can watch it on various platforms, including Crunchyroll, Ani-One YouTube channel, iQIYI, bilibili, Netflix, and Animax Asia. The exact release time may vary depending on your location.

Pacific Time: 11:00 AM PST

Mountain Time: 12:00 PM MST

Central Time: 1:00 PM CST

Eastern Time: 2:00 PM EST

British Time: 8:00 PM GMT

European Time: 9:00 PM CEST

Indian Time: 12:30 AM IST (Sunday)

Blue Lock is a manga written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. It tells the story of Japan's football enigma Ego Jinpachi, who designs a training program called Blue Lock to create the world's best egotistical striker. Yoichi Isagi, a high school player, joins the program to become the best in the world.

Blue Lock Episode 19: What to expect?

In Blue Lock Episode 19 titled ‘Dancing Boy’, Isagi, Nagi, and Barou must choose a new teammate from their opposing team, possibly Chigiri. Bachira's team is still searching for an opponent while Bachira confronts his inner Monster. The episode may reveal Bachira's past and his discovery of the Monster, hinting at a potential match with Isagi's team in the fourth stage.

Blue Lock Episode 18: What happened?

In Blue Lock Episode 18, Isagi's team is down 4-3 until Isagi scores the match-tying goal. Barou scores the match-winning goal after intercepting a pass, faking out opponents, and awakening. Ego discusses Barou's resilience with Teieri, while Isagi selects a team member for their upcoming match against Bachira.

