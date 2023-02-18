Left Menu

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji to attend RatnaRaj Utsav and Vigyan Bhairav events in Surat on March 12 and March 13

Vigyan Bhairav programme is being organised at Indoor Stadium in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar Ji, said Art of Living member Prakash Dhoriyani and Hari Arora.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 18-02-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 15:59 IST
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji to attend RatnaRaj Utsav and Vigyan Bhairav events in Surat on March 12 and March 13
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji, Spiritual Leader, world-renowned humanitarian and founder of the 'Art of Living Foundation,' is set to visit Surat for two days on March 12 and March 13. 1 lakh plus of his devotees would attend the Maha Kriya and Mahasatsang “RatnaRaj Utsav” and He will be giving discourse known as 'Vigyan Bhairav'. The events and workshops commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Art of Living organisation. On the 12th and 13th of March, the Art of Living Surat Chapter will host the Vigyan Bhairav 2 and Ratnaraj Utsav in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar ji as part of a series of events commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Art of Living organisation. Surat's Indoor Stadium will host Vigyan Bhairav, while Gopin Gam, Mota Varachha will be the venue for RatnaRaj Utsav (Maha Satsang and Maha Kriya). The Art of Living members Hari Arora and Prakash Dhoriyani stated that the Art of Living organisation has a presence in over 180 countries and touches the lives of millions of followers. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shanker founded the Art of Living in 1981, and while various programmes are being held around the world to commemorate the organization's 40th anniversary, Surat has received the Privilage of being part of the historic celebrations. ''Vigyan Bhairav programme is being organised at Indoor Stadium in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar Ji,'' said Art of Living member Prakash Dhoriyani and Hari Arora. During the Vigyan Bhairav Workshop, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji will teach many of the 112 meditation techniques that were taught by Lord Shankar to Parvatiji. This event will be held on the Sunday of 12th March spread over two sessions, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., respectively.'' People can register for this workshop on the Swagatam Sri Sri website. ''Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankarji will be attending the 'RatnaRaj' programme at Gopin village in Mota Varachha where more than 1 lakh devotees will soak in blissful knowledge, devotion and Satsang. This event will record a historic number of people coming together hand and practicing Sudarshan Kriya at the same time.” said Dinesh Chaudhary, media coordinator of Art of Living. Around 1 lakh people are expected to attend the RatnaRaj programme.'' ''People from across Gujarat state and India, from various walks of life, such as doctors, chartered accountants, advocates, bureaucrats, leading NGOs, academicians and so on, will come together in Surat for two long days to attend these programmes'' Chaudhary added. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankarji will be touring Gujarat and gracing a number of events from March 10 to March 16 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine; Pfizer, Valneva to stop testing Lyme disease vaccine in some U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid...

 Global
3
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023