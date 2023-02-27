One Piece Chapter 1077 predictions, release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1077 is the upcoming chapter that might bring more nail-biting moments to the plotline of the Final Saga. Fans are quite excited that the story of the final arc is taking frequent turns. Unfortunately, fans have to wait a week more to get the results. The release date for the Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1077 has been pushed back. So the raw scans and spoilers will also be delayed for a week.

One Piece Chapter 1077 is set to be released in the upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump 2023 Magazine to be released on March 5, 2023.

The release timings for the chapter will vary in different places around the world. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1061 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am (March 5)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am (March 5)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am (March 5)

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm (March 5)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm (March 5)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (March 5)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm (March 5)

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am (March 6)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am (March 6)

Although the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1077 have not yet been released, based on the previous chapters' cliffhangers, it is possible to identify a few important plot points that may be developed in the upcoming installment.

In One Piece Chapter 1077, fans are expecting the reveal of the Vegapunk traitor, who may be the captor of Cipher Pol agents imprisoned with Dr. Vegapunk. It's also possible that the traitor has already revealed themselves when Nami heard screaming in Chapter 1076.

Additionally, fans anticipate the introduction of the remaining Seraphim in One Piece Chapter 1077, who are based on previous Shichibukai. There may also be a traitor revealed through the betrayal of the Vegapunk group, adding further complications to the Egghead Island arc in One Piece Chapter 1077.

Finally, fans predict that S-Bat Seraphim, S-Mingo Seraphim, and S-Croc Seraphim will appear in One Piece Chapter 1077, representing Gecko Moria, Donquixote Doflamingo, and Crocodile respectively, as they were all imprisoned in Impel Down and Dr. Vegapunk used prisoners for Devil Fruit recreation experiments.

These are all the various predictions that have been made about potential story angles that may be explored in the upcoming chapter and future ones. More spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1077 will be shared as soon as they become available. Fans can also stay up to date by following raw scans, which typically surface one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga One Piece.

Also Read: Otaku Elf anime adaptation set to premiere in April 2023: A must-watch fantasy comedy