Left Menu

Karan Johar wraps Kashmir schedule of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Director Karan Johar on Wednesday said he has completed work on the Kashmir schedule of his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.The upcoming family drama stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.Johar, who returns to direction with the film after 2016s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, took to his official Instagram account to share the work update.Meri performance pe and mat jao, meri feelings ko samjho. Bidding farewell to beautiful Kashmir

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 13:28 IST
Karan Johar wraps Kashmir schedule of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Karan Johar (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Director Karan Johar on Wednesday said he has completed work on the Kashmir schedule of his next film ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani''.

The upcoming family drama stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Johar, who returns to direction with the film after 2016's ''Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'', took to his official Instagram account to share the work update.

''Meri performance pe and mat jao, meri feelings ko samjho. Bidding farewell to beautiful Kashmir! ''This is Karan Johar signing off, with camera person @shaunagautam!'' the filmmaker captioned a video of him taking in the snow-capped Kashmir Valley set to the tune of the iconic ''Roja'' song ''Yeh Haseen Vaadiyaan''.

A Dharma Productions project, the film written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'' is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023