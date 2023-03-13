Lookism Chapter 440: The mystery man may reveal his past relationship with Park Jinyoung

Fans of Lookism manhwa are eagerly anticipating the release of Lookism Chapter 440, which promises to reveal more about Park Jinyoung's identity and past. In the last few chapters, Park Hyung Seok has been struggling to win against opponents with superior skills. He needs to defeat Kwak Jichang to progress further and take on even stronger opponents.

Despite the help of his friends Ah Hyunseong and Jay Hong, Park is unable to keep up with Kwak, and he falls unconscious after several defeats. However, he manages to get back on his feet and launch a surprise attack after entering Kwak's subconscious.

In Lookism Chapter 440, the old man who met Park will reveal more about Park Jinyoung and their past relationship. The former king of Seoul will also respond to the on-top child, which will reveal how he reacts under pressure. This will help establish the nature of the beast that Park will face in the future and the level of strength he needs to defeat him.

Meanwhile, Daniel has been fortunate in his battles so far, but his reliance on his friends' help and strategies may have limits. As fans eagerly await the release of Lookism Chapter 440, they can expect English translations to be available on Webtoon on Thursday, March 16, 2023, with English-subtitled episodes following shortly after the official release, although the timing may vary depending on the region. Interested readers are advised to confirm the release timing in their respective areas.

Eastern Standard Time: March 16 at 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: March 16 at 10.00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: March 16 at 8.00 AM

Japan Standard Time: March 16 at 01:00 PM

India Standard Time: March 16 at 04:30 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: March 16 at 12:00 PM

Lookism, a popular South Korean comic, has gained a massive global fanbase due to its captivating storyline. The series follows the life of Park Hyung Seok, a high school student who can transform between two bodies - one unattractive and overweight, and the other fit and good-looking.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the manhwa and other South Korean manhwas that are gaining popularity globally.

Also Read: Oscars 2023: Complete winners list of 95th Academy Awards