Jeremy Renner's nephew writes adorable note for him as he recovers from snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner has been doing his best to recover from the injuries he sustained in the snow plow accident. On Thursday, Jeremy Renner posted a story on Instagram and it was the cutest thing on the internet.

Jeremy took to Instagram to share a cute note written to him by his nephew and it has made many of us go 'aww!' The note read, "I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk eye," the note in the photo reads. "I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident."

Jeremy shared the photo of the note on his Instagram story and wrote, "Love my little man," accompanied by a couple of emojis. Check it out:

Talking about Jeremy's recovery, last month, the Marvel star shared a video of him improving his leg strength with the help of a Technogym bike. He also revealed he is working on his mental recovery too by reading The Book Of Awakening: Having The Life You Want By Being Present In The Life You Have, by Mark Nepo - which is a series of daily reflections.

Prior to that, Renner -- who underwent multiple surgeries after the serious accident that happened on his property near Reno, Nevada -- wrote on Instagram Jan. 21, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years .... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I .... Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all." Renner has been chronicling his recovery ever since surviving the horrifying incident which occurred on New Year's Day.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Renner's accident occurred on January 1 after he tried to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow. The actor's snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him. After receiving a blow to the chest and incurring orthopaedic problems, Renner required two surgeries the following day.

PistenBully or Sno-Cat, an enormous piece of snow-clearing machinery weighing at least 14,330 pounds, was the snow plough used by the actor. (ANI)

