'Governor of the Year' award for RBI governor matter of immense pride for India: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 23:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that it was a matter of immense pride for the country that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been awarded the 'Governor of the Year' award for 2023 by international publication Central Banking.

The award, announced on Wednesday, recognised Das for captaining the financial markets through the turbulent periods of the COVID-19 pandemic and the crippling impact of the Ukraine war.

Modi tweeted, ''It is a matter of immense pride for our country that the RBI Governor, Shri Shaktikanta Das Ji has been conferred with the 'Governor of the year' Award in the Central Banking Awards 2023. Congratulations to him.'' Awarding 66-year-old Das, who is into his second term at the Mint Road, the publication said the governor helped manoeuvre the ship as it faced multiple obstacles since his appointment in December 2019, the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war being the two major tests.

