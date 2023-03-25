Left Menu

Venezuela's Maduro to join Ibero-American summit in rare foreign trip

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will attend an Ibero-American summit this weekend hosted by the Dominican Republic, a summit official said on Friday, marking one of the embattled leader's few trips abroad. "We welcome President Nicolas Maduro, who is on his way to the Dominican Republic," said Marian Cruz, the master of ceremonies for the event, which provides a forum for leaders from across Latin America as well as Spain and Portugal.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 07:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 07:40 IST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will attend an Ibero-American summit this weekend hosted by the Dominican Republic, a summit official said on Friday, marking one of the embattled leader's few trips abroad.

"We welcome President Nicolas Maduro, who is on his way to the Dominican Republic," said Marian Cruz, the master of ceremonies for the event, which provides a forum for leaders from across Latin America as well as Spain and Portugal. The Venezuelan government had not announced Maduro's travel plans and the Ministry of Communication and Information did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Maduro's attendance at the Saturday and Sunday summit in Santo Domingo would be his first foreign trip this year. Maduro is shunned by many governments due in large part to his 2018 re-election derided as a sham by international observers.

He attendance at this weekend's summit, at which organizers said 22 countries would be represented, could signal a push by him for more international recognition. Summit participants are expected to consider issues ranging from food security, environmental protection and rights related to the digital transition, the organizer said.

Cruz, the summit official, also confirmed the attendance of Spain's President Pedro Sanchez. The presidents of Bolivia, Argentina and Honduras have already arrived in the Dominican capital, according to images posted on social media.

