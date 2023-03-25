Outlander Season 7 premiere date announced! Here's everything you need to know

Fans of Outlander have been eagerly waiting for the premiere dates of season 7 of the popular series. While Canadian fans were able to enjoy season 6 on Netflix in February, Australian fans can watch it this month, and other locations are also expected to get it soon. However, the focus is now on Outlander Season 7, and the good news is that it has a premiere date.

Outlander season 7 is all set to make its return on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET, exclusively on Starz. The official Twitter account of the series announced the premiere date on March 23. New episodes will be released on the channel every Friday every week. This highly anticipated season, consisting of 16 episodes, will be divided into two parts, with each part including eight episodes. The second part of season 7 is scheduled to be released in 2024.

The series is based on the novel series of the same name by renowned author Diana Gabaldon. Developed by Ronald D. Moore, Outlander has gained immense popularity and has created its Outlander Season 7 will adapt the seventh novel by Diana Gabaldon, "An Echo in the Bone." As the sixth season could not cover the entire book of "A Breath of Snow and Ashes," the executive producer, Toni Graphia, has promised to show the remaining part in season 7.

An Echo in the Bone is centered on time-traveling 20th-century doctor Claire Fraser and her 18th-century Scottish Highlander warrior husband Jamie Fraser, the books contain elements of historical fiction, romance, adventure and fantasy.

The end of the previous season 6 saw the series' lead character, Claire Fraser, getting arrested on charges of murder, and Jamie Fraser having to go on a quest to find her. According to Sam Heughan, who plays the protagonist role of Jamie Fraser, Outlander Season 7 will pick up right where the sixth season ended. The first looks of the season feature Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, John Bell as Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, and Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom.

An Echo in the Bone focuses on the Revolutionary War but contains numerous twists and turns along the way. Fans can expect to see more of Lord John Grey (David Berry), and there could also be more time travel and details about Jamie's past in the form of his son, William.

The cast list for season 7 includes Sam Heughan (as James "Jamie" Fraser), Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Graham McTavish (Dougal MacKenzie), Sophie Skelton (Brianna "Bree" Fraser MacKenzie), Steven Cree (Ian Murray), Caitlin O'Ryan (Lizzie Wemyss), Mark Lewis Jones (Tom Christie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), David Berry (Lord John Grey), John Bell (Ian Fraser Murray), Lotte Verbeek (Geillis Duncan), Lauren Lyle (Marsali MacKimmie Fraser), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Jocasta MacKenzie Cameron), Chris Larkin (Richard Brown), César Domboy (Fergus Claudel Fraser), Glen Gould (Chief Bird), Simon R. Baker (Still Water).

