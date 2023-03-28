Allu Arjun on 20 years in cinema: I am what I am because of fans
Pushpa The Rise star Allu Arjun on Tuesday completed two decades in films and the actor said he owes his career to the audience.Arjun, who became a pan-India star after the success of the 2021 Telugu film Pushpa The Rise, shared a brief note on his official Twitter account to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut film Gangotri.Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry.
- Country:
- India
''Pushpa: The Rise'' star Allu Arjun on Tuesday completed two decades in films and the actor said he owes his career to the audience.
Arjun, who became a pan-India star after the success of the 2021 Telugu film ''Pushpa: The Rise'', shared a brief note on his official Twitter account to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut film ''Gangotri''.
''Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. ''I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans (sic). Gratitude forever,'' the 40-year-old actor said in the statement.
In his two decade-long career, Arjun has featured in action films such as ''Bunny'', ''Arya'' series, ''Desamuduru'', ''Parugu'', ''Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'', and biographical period action movie ''Rudhramadevi''.
He is currently working on ''Pushpa: The Rule'', the sequel to ''Pushpa: The Rise''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jr NTR, filmmaker Koratala Siva’s pan-India film goes on floor
PM launches pan-India rollout of shorter TB Preventive Treatment, training module, releases India's annual TB report for 2023.
Druva Sarja's pan-India movie 'KD The Devil' adds Shilpa Shetty
Pan-India lending Major, Protium wins two awards at the Global Business Symposium 2022-23 by BARC Asia