Allu Arjun on 20 years in cinema: I am what I am because of fans

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-03-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 16:33 IST

Allu Arjun Image Credit: Wikimedia

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-03-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 16:33 IST
Allu Arjun Image Credit: Wikimedia
''Pushpa: The Rise'' star Allu Arjun on Tuesday completed two decades in films and the actor said he owes his career to the audience.

Arjun, who became a pan-India star after the success of the 2021 Telugu film ''Pushpa: The Rise'', shared a brief note on his official Twitter account to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut film ''Gangotri''.

''Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. ''I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans (sic). Gratitude forever,'' the 40-year-old actor said in the statement.

In his two decade-long career, Arjun has featured in action films such as ''Bunny'', ''Arya'' series, ''Desamuduru'', ''Parugu'', ''Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'', and biographical period action movie ''Rudhramadevi''.

He is currently working on ''Pushpa: The Rule'', the sequel to ''Pushpa: The Rise''.

