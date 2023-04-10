MoS Culture hosts Baisakhi festivities for diplomatic corps in Delhi

Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday hosted festivities for the diplomatic corps here to mark Baisakhi celebrations.

Diplomats who attended the event at the historic Chelmsford Club in the heart of Delhi were given a traditional 'bhangra' welcome, accompanied by the beats of 'dhol', officials said.

Lekhi organised the celebrations for many ambassadors, other diplomats and ministry officials.

''The celebrations were organised to give a glimpse of the culture of Punjab and the grandeur of the festival of Baisakhi to the diplomatic community,'' a senior official said. Baisakhi celebrates the harvesting season. Cultural performances gave the guests an insight into the Baisakhi festival and the heritage of India. The diplomats were made aware about the significance of the festival and the reasons behind its celebration, the officials said. Cultural performances were presented by artistes from the North Zone Cultural Centre, who had come from Punjab. The performance started with Punjab's folk dances such as 'bhangra' and 'giddha', followed by 'jago' -- a regional ceremony.

The artistes brought together all diplomats present for the 'jago' ceremony and recited 'boliyan' (couplets). The performances were filled with enthusiasm, the officials said.

Missions of numerous countries were represented at the event through their heads of missions and deputies, they added.

The celebrations saw representation from the missions of Nepal, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Chile, Peru, Bangladesh, Myanmar and others.

Another highlight of the event was the traditional Indian food that was served to the diplomatic community to showcase India's culinary heritage.

The event also had some fun activities such as 'parandhi' tying, pot-making and 'phulkari' making with many diplomats trying their hands.

