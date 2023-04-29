Left Menu

FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid accused of plagiarism by Turkish singer Evrencan Gündüz

Image Credit: FIFTY FIFTY (피프티피프티) - 'Cupid' Official MV
FIFTY FIFTY, a rookie K-pop girl group, has achieved a significant milestone in their career as their latest release, Cupid, has entered the Top 50 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The group has also entered the Top 10 of Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts. The news was announced by the chart data Twitter account, which tracks the performance of songs on various Billboard charts. The song has been steadily climbing the charts for the past few weeks and has now reached its new peak position of 50.

However, Turkish singer Evrencan Gündüz has raised suspicions of plagiarism, claiming that Cupid sounds similar to his music. On April 26th, Gündüz shared a video on TikTok where he listened to Cupid and made a subtle facial expression after it.

 He said, “FIFTY FIFTY has made a fantastic song. Let’s listen together. But it sounds familiar somehow.”

He then seamlessly transitioned into his song "Sen Askimizdan" and sang along. Fellow singer Duygu Soylu also agreed, stating that “even the tone of their voice is the same.”

Although some people have pointed out similarities between "Cupid" and "Better Days" by NEIKED, Mae Muller, and Polo G, released in 2022, and "Walk Away" by pop singer Mina Okabe, released in 2021, opinions on plagiarism are divided. While some argue that "it’s too similar" and "even if the chords are similar, the melody is too identical," others have responded with "the beginning is similar, but the ending is different, so it’s not plagiarism," and "there are many songs with similar chord progressions."

It is worth noting that FIFTY FIFTY announced its debut in November 2022 and were named one of the "K-pop Girl Groups To Watch in 2023" by The Recording Academy. The group displays various colors and vocal maturity that is both hard to find and crucial to have. They were also named one of the "Best K-pop Debuts of the Year," and their singles "Tell Me" and "Lovin Me" were included in lists of the "Best K-pop Songs of 2022."

With their infectious energy and catchy songs, FIFTY FIFTY is a group to watch out for in the coming months. Congratulations to FIFTY FIFTY on this well-deserved achievement.

