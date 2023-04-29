Celebrity couple Lee Da Hae and Se7en showcase their love story in a romantic photoshoot

South Korean celebrities Lee Da Hae and Se7en have recently shared stunning moments in a new wedding pictorial. The two stars, who have been dating for over two years, posed for the camera in various romantic shots, highlighting their love and affection towards each other.

The wedding pictorial was organized by Y Magazine, a popular Korean wedding magazine, and it aimed to showcase the couple's chemistry and love story. Y Magazine revealed on the 27th, “HAPPY EVER AFTER. Y has captured the beautiful moments of Lee

In an interview with the magazine, Lee Da Hae revealed, "I was moved by Se7en's sincere and caring personality, and he had always been my rock during difficult times." Se7en, on the other hand, spoke about his admiration for Lee Da Hae's strength and talent, stating, "I respect and admire Lee Da Hae's work as an actress and her strength."

The photoshoot took place in a beautiful and serene location, with the couple dressed in elegant wedding attire. Lee Da Hae looked stunning in a white bridal gown, while Se7en looked dapper in a black suit. The couple's outfits perfectly complemented each other, creating a romantic and timeless look.

The pictorial also included shots of the couple walking hand in hand, sharing romantic glances and hugs, and looking deeply into each other's eyes. The chemistry between the two was palpable, and their love for each other shone through in every shot.

Last month, Lee Da Hae and Se7en personally announced their wedding to be held on the 20th. The actress shared, “In the upcoming month of May, we’re going from long-time lovers to spouses. Even though the term ‘boyfriend’ is still more familiar, I will strive to become a caring and supportive wife to Se7en, who has been my rock and brought me great happiness all this time, and who will now be my lifelong partner.”

Se7en also stated, “I have promised to marry my girlfriend Lee Da Hae on May 6th, after spending the past eight years together through ups and downs and always embracing me in love despite my shortcomings.

The couple's fans have been eagerly waiting for news of their wedding since they first started dating in 2019. While the couple has not yet announced their plans for marriage, the wedding pictorial has certainly fuelled speculation and excitement among their followers.

Lee Da Hae and Se7en's wedding pictorial, organized by Y Magazine, is a testament to their love and commitment to each other. Their chemistry and charm have captured the hearts of their fans, and they continue to inspire many with their beautiful love story.

