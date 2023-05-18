Left Menu

Diamond jewellery stolen from Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's house, accused arrested

A house help aged 30 years has been arrested by the Mumbai police for stealing diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh from Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 08:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 08:37 IST
Salman Khan, Arpita Khan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
A house help aged 30 years has been arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly stealing diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh from Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai. The theft took place on May 16. The accused, Sandeep Hegde, was arrested on Wednesday. He was working at Arpita's residence as a house help, police said.

Arpita Khan is married to actor Aayush Sharma. The couple tied the knot in the year 2014 and are parents to a six-year-old son Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl Ayat, on December 27, 2021. The little one shares her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan. Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain.

Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. Apart from that, Aayush was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

Aayush impressed the audience with two varied avatars as he was featured in music videos- 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' and 'Chumma Chumma'. The actor slithered into his romantic and slacker side with utmost ease in both songs. He will be next seen in the upcoming action entertainer film 'Ruslaan'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

