Enter the Magical world of Spider-Verse at Inorbit Mall Malad Between May 19-June 4

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • The mall brings 19 days of Spider-Verse-themed celebrations for patrons through 'Summer Bash with Spiderman' • Collaboration with Sony Pictures for an exclusive set up and city-exclusive meet-and-greet with the superhero on May 27-28 • Over 2000 Spiderman merchandise items and 200 free tickets to the movie are in the offing In the run-up to the release of the highly anticipated movie 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that is releasing worldwide on June 2, fans of the superhero have some more exciting news to look forward to! Inorbit Mall Malad has planned a 19-day Spider-Verse-themed celebration for all Spiderman fans from May 19 to June 4, 2023. Through the 19 days of the 'Summer Bash with Spiderman', the mall will hand over 2000 Spiderman merchandise items and over 200 free movie tickets to the lucky few. The mall has also collaborated with Sony Pictures for the Spider-Verse anti-gravity set-up and a city-exclusive meet-and-greet for fans with Spiderman that will go live on May 27-28, 2023. The magic begins the moment patrons step into the mall, with a gigantic Spider-Man cutout with fancy border lights welcoming them in. A walk through a mirrored, brightly lit-up tunnel that plays on reflections then ushers them further into the mall. Visitors can participate in an array of games and activities like the Spiderman Carpet, Popsicle Art, Spiderman Jigsaw, Spiderman Maze Game, Magnetic WebDarts, Spiderman Bingo and Ring the Web! On weekends, those interested can participate in workshops including the Make Your Own Spiderman Mask, Sketching Workshop, Spiderman Finger Puppet-making, DIY Spiderman Crafts, making Spidey 3D Wall Hangings and Spidey CubeArt. Make sure to mark your calendars for this Spider-Verse party at Inorbit Mall Malad! Do not miss out on this incredible opportunity to win free Spiderman merchandise and tickets to your favourite movie. It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance you would not want to miss!

