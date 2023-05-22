Veteran actor Sarath Babu no more

Veteran Telugu actor Sarath Babu died at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 71.

Sarath Babu was undergoing treatment at the hospital and the end came in the afternoon following multiple organ failure, sources said.

Sarath Babu, who acted in many films as lead actor, earned fame for his brilliant performance in various other roles.

Some of his well-known films include K Viswanath's 'Sagara Sangamam', 'Apathbandhavudu' and Nagarjuna-starrer 'Criminal'.

He has also starred in a number of Tamil movies, especially alongside superstar Rajinikanth in films including 'Mullum Malarum', 'Velaikkaran', 'Annamalai' and 'Muthu'.

The actor with a soft voice was known for his memorable roles including those in 'Mullum Malarum' and 'Nenjathai Killathey'. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the death of Sarath Babu and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family members of the actor. ''Babu has essayed all kinds of roles in the Telugu film industry such as a protagonist, villain and character artiste to carve out a special recognition for himself as a great actor,'' tweeted Reddy. Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu also grieved the death of the actor who featured in several movies. ''It is a big loss for the fans of southern films on the passing away of Sarath Babu who acted in different languages as a hero, villain and character artiste,'' tweeted Naidu. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said the actor's death is an irreparable loss to Tollywood and conveyed his sympathy to the actor's family members. He noted that the actor brought glory to several roles he essayed in his decades-long acting career.

