Aditya Rao Hydari, Paige Sandhu to star in Indo-British production 'Lioness'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:21 IST
Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu will play lead roles in ''Lioness'', an upcoming Indo-British production.

To be directed by Kajri Babbar, the project is about Sophia Duleep Singh, the daughter of Maharaja Duleep Singh, – the last ruler of the Sikh empire, and the goddaughter of Queen Victoria.

She was among the leading suffragettes who fought for women's right to vote in 1900s Britain.

The movie, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Sophia, was unveiled at the India Pavilion at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, the makers said in a press release.

It will explore the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Sandhu, known for appearing in British television series such as ''Doctors'' and ''Emmerdale'', will play Sophia in the movie. While Sophia's story is rooted in history, the second story is a fictional tale of Mehak Kaur, to be played by Hydari, an educated, married immigrant woman living in 1990's Southall.

''Mehak uncovers a fascinating story of women's emancipation and empathy in contemporary times. The two stories play out in different eras, highlighting grit, determination and compassion,'' the official description read.

''I was instantly drawn to the story that brings to the screen, the life and legacy of an extraordinary woman; a story lost in history. While Princess Sophia is a heroine in the true sense of the word, Mehak is an equally strong character whose journey parallels the Lioness's in the present,'' Hydari said.

Sandhu said she is excited to play Sophia in the movie.

''I am very humbled to be portraying someone with a legacy such as hers, the work that she did, the lives she helped and the family she came from. I truly hope to do justice to her incredible story," she added.

''Lioness'' will be produced by Vivek Rangachari, Vaishalli Paatil, Faraz Ahsan, Clare Cahill and Ajit Pal Singh. It has been certified by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the British Film Institute (BFI).

