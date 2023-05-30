Left Menu

Johnny Depp suffers ankle injury ahead of his Hollywood Vampires concert

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-05-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 11:32 IST
Johnny Depp suffers ankle injury ahead of his Hollywood Vampires concert
Johnny Depp Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Johnny Depp has suffered a ''painful'' ankle injury, the actor and his band Hollywood Vampires shared on Instagram.

In a statement posted on his Instagram Stories, Depp said he has been advised to avoid ''all activity for the moment''.

“It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time,'' the actor-musician wrote.

Depp’s rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, that he is part of with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, said they will be rescheduling the upcoming three dates of their US tour and all tickets will be valid for the new dates.

''Johny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe,'' the statement read.

The shows, originally set for May 30, May 31 and June 1 have been rescheduled for July 28, 29 and 30. The group will be performing in Boston; Manchester, New Hampshire and Bethel, New York.

The news comes after Depp attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to promote his upcoming movie ''Jeanne du Barry'', his first feature project since winning a high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

