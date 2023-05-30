Left Menu

Austrian actor Peter Simonischek passes away

Austrian actor Peter Simonischek is no more. He was 76.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:16 IST
Austrian actor Peter Simonischek passes away
Actor Peter Simonischek (Image source: Twiter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Austrian actor Peter Simonischek, best known for starring in the movie Toni Erdmann, has died at the age of 76. Austrian public broadcaster ORF, German news agency dpa, and other media outlets in Austria and Germany reported the news on Tuesday without immediately detailing a cause of death, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The Burgtheater in Vienna, Austria also tweeted that Simonischek, a member of its ensemble and an honorary member of the theater, had died overnight. Simonischek regularly appeared at the Salzburg Festival, where he was known for playing the title role in the play Jedermann (Everyman), which the festival has put on regularly, numerous times. For his role in Maren Ade's 2016 oddball dramedy and Oscar nominee Toni Erdmann, opposite Sandra Huller, Simonischek won the German Film Award, or Lola, and the European Film Award for best actor.

Among others, he was also nominated for a London Critics Circle Film Awards, as well as a Toronto Film Critics Association Awards. Simonischek won the prestigious Grimme Preis for German TV productions twice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report

Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023