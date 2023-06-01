Left Menu

Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay shot at in celebratory firing during her show in Saran

Popular Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay recieved a bullet injury allegedly in celebratory firing at her show in Bihars Saran district, police said on Thursday.The incident happened in Sendurva village in Janta Bazar police station area on Tuesday but it came to light after videos from the show went viral on social media, they said.Upadhyay was hit on her left thigh and was admitted to a private hospital in Patna after the incident, they added.No complaint was lodged regarding this incident.

PTI | Saran | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:07 IST
Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay shot at in celebratory firing during her show in Saran

Popular Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay recieved a bullet injury allegedly in celebratory firing at her show in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Sendurva village in Janta Bazar police station area on Tuesday but it came to light after videos from the show went viral on social media, they said.

Upadhyay was hit on her left thigh and was admitted to a private hospital in Patna after the incident, they added.

''No complaint was lodged regarding this incident. I have also come to know about it from social media. Further information is being gathered,'' said Nasruddin Khan, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Janta Bazar. Her condition is now stated to be stable.

Condemning it, Art and Culture Minister Jitendra Kumar Rai told PTI that celebratory firing was a criminal offence and people must understand it.

''I have been informed about it. It's highly condemnable and action must be initiated against the accused. People must know that celebratory firing even with licensed guns at public gatherings, religious places, weddings or other functions is a criminal offence. The accused must be punished,'' he said.

''I am sure that the police will examine how the incident took place, who all were involved in the firing, and how the gunshot was fired,'' he added.

Despite repeated attempts, Upadhyay's family could not be reached for a comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023