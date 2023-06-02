Left Menu

Tom Holland says 'Spider-Man 4' in early stages, things on pause in solidarity with writers strike

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has revealed that there have been meetings about the fourth installment in his superhero franchise, but the team has put further development on pause in solidarity with the writers strike. Weve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers.

Tom Holland says 'Spider-Man 4' in early stages, things on pause in solidarity with writers strike
''Spider-Man'' star Tom Holland has revealed that there have been meetings about the fourth installment in his superhero franchise, but the team has put further development on pause in ''solidarity with the writers'' strike. Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike last month demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things.

''I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers. There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages,'' Holland told news outlet Variety at the premiere of his Apple TV+ show “The Crowded Room” in New York City.

The actor added that he won't be able to share any further details about the project. Holland has starred as the titular superhero in three ''Spider-Man” movies — “Homecoming” (2017), “Far From Home” (2019) and “No Way Home” (2021).

