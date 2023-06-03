Left Menu

Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month with 'They are loving who they want to love' Speech at Chicago Concert

American singer Taylor Swift is currently on tour with her Eras tour, which began on March 17th. According to People, the 33-year-old performer took time to recognise June as Pride Month and to celebrate the "brilliant crowds of people who are living their authentic lives.", During her concert in Chicago on Friday.

"They are loving who they want to love, they are identifying how they identify, and allies who get to support them in and celebrate them in that," she said, adding "This is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you. And one of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you, and watching you interact with each other, and being so loving, and so thoughtful, and so caring." In her speech, the 'Midnights' singer alluded to the nationwide legislation targeting the LGBTQ community.

"There have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk. It's painful for everyone, every ally, everyone loved one, every person in these communities, and that's why I'm always posting, 'This is when the midterms are, This is when these important key primaries are.'" she explained. Before concluding her speech, the Grammy-winning artist urged people to use Pride Month to remind them of the importance of voting, as per People

Swift will perform three dates in Mexico's Foro Sol stadium beginning August 24, as well as in Argentina and Brazil, with a final show on November 26 in So Paulo, Brazil at Allianz Parque. Sabrina Carpenter, a pop singer, will perform on the Latin American dates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

