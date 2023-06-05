Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays last respect to veteran actor Sulochana Latkar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at veteran actor Sulochana Latkar's residence to pay last respect to the actor, who passed away on Sunday. MNS chief Raj Thackeray also arrived at the actor's residence for antim darshan.

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar paid his last respect to Sulochana Latkar. Latkar passed away on June 4 in Maharashtra.

Her last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park Crematorium, Dadar from 5 pm today. Born on July 30, 1928, in Khadaklat village of Chikodi taluk of Belgaum district in Karnataka, she made her acting debut in 1946. 'Sasurvas' in 1946, 'Vahinichya Bangdya', 'Meeth Bhakar', 'Sangtye Aika', 'Laxmi Ali Ghara', 'Moti Manse', 'Jivacha Sakha', 'Pativrata', 'Sukhache Sobti', 'Bhaubheej', 'Akashganga', and 'Dhakti Jau' were among the Marathi films in which she starred as the lead actress from 1946 to 1961. Throughout her career in Hindi cinema, she frequently appeared opposite Nazir Hussain, Trilok Kapoor, and Ashok Kumar.

She worked with Bollywood stars like Sunil Dutt in 'Heera', 'Jhoola', 'Ek Phool Char Kante', 'Sujata', 'Chirag', 'Reshma Aur Shera', among other movies. Apart from him, she was seen with Dev Anand in 'Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai', 'Pyar Mohabbat', 'Duniya', and many more. Since 1969, she has frequently worked with Rajesh Khanna in films like 'Dil Daulat Duniya', 'Bahraon Ke Sapne', 'Doli', and others. Among many roles that she portrayed on-screen, the seasoned actor was loved and appreciated for bringing out the traits of a mother in the most effective manner on-screen.

Latkar was awarded the Padma Shri Award, in 1999. In 2004, she received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. She received the Maharashtra Bhushan Award from the Maharashtra government in 2009. Indeed, the late actor has left an everlasting impact with many of her performances like playing Charumati Chowdhury in Bimal Roy's classic creation 'Sujata' starring Nutan and Sunil Dutt or Laxmi of the 1964 film 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela'. Many of her other notable roles also include Shakuntala of the 1966 movie 'Devar' which also featured actors like Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Deven Verma and ShashikalaHer other best known films include 'Nai Roshni', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Aaye Milan Ki Bela', 'Ab Dilli Dur Nahin', 'Majboor', 'Gora Aur Kala', 'Devar', 'Bandini', 'Kahani Kismat Ki', 'Talaash' and 'Azaad'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)