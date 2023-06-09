"This film holds a special place in my heart": Neha Dhupia on comedy film 'Chup Chup Ke'

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia and Paresh Rawal starrer comedy film 'Chup Chup Ke' clocked 17 years on Friday. Dhupia recently had a conversation with actor Shahid Kapoor, with whom she shares a healthy remarkable bond of 25 years.

Talking about the film, Neha said, "It's absolutely surreal to celebrate 17 years of 'Chup Chup Ke' today. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I'm overwhelmed by the love and support it has received over the years. Coincidentally, my conversation with Shahid, my dear friend of 25 years, perfectly coincided with this milestone, making it even more extraordinary. We shared incredible memories, both on and off the sets, and those will always be cherished." Additionally, Neha fondly spoke about her equation with Kareena Kapoor, whom she lovingly refers to as "Mama". Recalling their time on the sets of 'Chup Chup Ke,' Neha expressed her admiration for Kareena's talent and her warm, nurturing nature, which made the filming experience truly memorable.

Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film was released in the year 2006 and also starred late actor Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Neha recently come up with an audio series 'Social Distancing' along with her husband Angad Bedi which was penned by Chetan Bhagat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)