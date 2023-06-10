Left Menu

One of two giant rubber ducks in Hong Kong harbour deflates

One of two giant rubber ducks anchored in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour as part of an art installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman deflated on Saturday, to the disappointment of residents coming to see them in scorching heat.

10-06-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

One of two giant rubber ducks anchored in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour as part of an art installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman deflated on Saturday, to the disappointment of residents coming to see them in the scorching heat. It was not clear why the duck deflated. Hong Kong-based art studio AllRightsReserved, the organizer of the art show, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It’s a pity. I originally thought I could see two rubber ducks,” said Moon Lam, 72, who came to the harbour wearing rubber duck-themed t-shirt, face mask, earrings, and socks. The "Double Ducks" were unveiled on Friday and were scheduled to float in the harbour for two weeks.

Hofman, who was inspired by a world map and rubber duck to create his installation, began a world tour starting from the Netherlands in 2007, making stops in harbours from France to Brazil. A single rubber duck first floated in Hong Kong in 2013. "We hoped to see two ducks, but it’s also cute that one deflated. Maybe because it’s too hot in Hong Kong,” said Tiffany Chen, 28, a tourist from the northern neighbouring city of Shenzhen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

