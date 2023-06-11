Left Menu

Perfume brand Zighrana ties up with Taj Khazana for showcasing traditional attar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 17:28 IST
Kannauj-based luxury perfume brand Zighrana has tied up with Taj Group of Hotels' lifestyle brand, Khazana, for its range of traditional attar and Eau de perfumes, according to a statement.

The alliance is a celebration of the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative in Uttar Pradesh and the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag of Kannauj, where the art of Attar-making thrives, Zighrana said in the statement.

Under its collaboration with Taj Khazana, Zighrana will showcase the brand's portfolio in multiple cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, in the form of an exhibition.

Its range of perfumes is also available on leading online retailer amazon.in and other offline and online stores in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

