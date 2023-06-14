Tower of God Chapter 576: Baam's escaping mission from mothership

Tower of God Chapter 576, an installment of the South Korean manhwa series, is creating a lot of anticipation among fans. In the previous chapter, we witnessed a fierce battle between two powerful family heads. These individuals are so feared that even their names alone strike fear in the hearts of others. One of them possesses the ability to control and regenerate beasts at will, essentially commanding an army that follows his every command without hesitation. His opponent, on the other hand, has the power to manipulate blades with incredible skill, reminiscent of the character Gilgamesh.

Initially, it seemed like the blade manipulator had the advantage in the fight. He effortlessly cut down all the monsters that came his way, displaying his immense power and skill. However, his adversary warned him that if he dared to continue, he would summon the beast that had caused him trouble before.

Moving on to Tower of God Chapter 576, we will see Baam, the protagonist, taking on the task of escaping the mothership alone. This is one of the conditions they must fulfill in order to secure their freedom. Baam, being the sincere and determined person he is, accepted this challenge confidently. We are not shown how Khun, one of Baam's friends who arranged their escape, feels about this decision. Khun has been actively working to ensure Baam's freedom, and his thoughts and expressions in this critical moment would have been interesting to see.

Tower of God Chapter 576 is set to be released on Sunday, June 18, 2023. However, the exact release times may vary depending on your location.

Pacific Daylight Time: 7:00 AM,

Central Daylight Time: 9:00 AM,

Eastern Daylight Time: 10:00 AM,

Greenwich Mediterranean Time: 5:00 PM,

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM,

Singapore Standard: 11:00 PM,

Philippines Standard Time: 11:00 PM.

To catch up on the released chapters, you can visit the official website of Tower of God at towerofgod.com.

