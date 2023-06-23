Left Menu

"Our friendship and comfort have grown through the series," says Ritvik Sahore on his friendly bond with Gayatri Bharadwaj

'Ferrari Ki Sawaari' actor Ritvik Sahore, who is currently seen in the web show 'Highway Love', shared a friendly bond with his co-actor Gayatri Bharadwaj. He talked about his friendship with her and how it has become stronger with time.

23-06-2023
'Ferrari Ki Sawaari' actor Ritvik Sahore, who is currently seen in the web show 'Highway Love', shared a friendly bond with his co-actor Gayatri Bharadwaj. He talked about his friendship with her and how it has become stronger with time. Ritvik shared, "I always have the comfort, ease and the feeling of the collaboration that you go ahead you do whatever and I will take it and vice versa and that stayed throughout the two sessions. I think our friendship and comfort have grown through the series."

He added on how it was to work with Gayatri and mentioned, "When we met for the second season, all the ice breaking was already done by then. When we used to act, I placed my full trust and support on Gayatri. So that has been a great experience and I will always look forward to working with Gayatri, it is a delight." Ritvik is known for working in 'Gauru: Journey of Courage', 'Indori Ishq', 'Escaype Live' and 'Ishq Express', among others.

'Highway Love' is streaming live on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

