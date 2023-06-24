Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, Jehangir, Inaaya at London park; Saba says "Love my Munchkins": See pic

Taking to Instagram, Saba dropped the group picture of Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, Jehangir and Inaaya and captioned the post, "Reach for the stars. Sky's the limit! Love my Munchkins!" In the photo, Taimur, Jehangir, and Inaaya posed together in a park during their playtime. Kareena could also be seen in the background.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 17:21 IST
Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, Jehangir, Inaaya at London park; Saba says "Love my Munchkins": See pic
Kareena Kapoor with Kids (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were seen having a great time with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in London. The four were accompanied by their children Taimur and Jehangir as well as Inaaya.

Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan accompanied the group. Taking to Instagram, Saba dropped the group picture of Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, Jehangir and Inaaya and captioned the post, "Reach for the stars. Sky's the limit! Love my Munchkins!"In the photo, Taimur, Jehangir, and Inaaya posed together in a park during their playtime. Kareena could also be seen in the background.

Fans and followers seemed to love Saba's post. A fan wrote, "U r so nice n beautiful bua. good heart always posting family pics which shows your pure love towards them"

Another wrote, "Oh god. Such a cute pic" A social media user wrote, "Cutie's Masha'Allah and Ofcourse Kareena."

In 2012, Saif exchanged vows with Kareena and now the couple shares two sons -- Taimur and Jeh. On the other hand, actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Professionally Saba is a jewellery designer and daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023