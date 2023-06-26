Left Menu

Big B meets his fans in new avatar, breaks long-term "bare feet" tradition; here's why

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan never misses a chance to meet and greet his fans on Sunday who specially come outside the actor's bungalow, Jalsa, to catch his glimpse.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 10:46 IST
Big B meets his fans in new avatar, breaks long-term "bare feet" tradition; here's why
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Big B's blog). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan never misses a chance to meet and greet his fans on Sunday, who specially come to catch a glimpse of the actor outside his bungalow, Jalsa. The past weekend was no exception. Big B waved to the awaiting fans at the gate of his residence on Sunday. However, this time he broke his ritual of meeting the fans "bare feet".

Taking to his blog, Amitabh revealed that he met his fans wearing shoes on Sunday as he had blisters on his feet. "... and a big difference today .. SHOES .. shoes because , shooting bare feet, whole of yesterday , gave rise to a rise in what is generally referred to bumps in the foot .. named blisters .. a similar incident earlier had incapacitated the body for long so taking precaution .. so the temple is still the same, and next time round it shall be revered," he wrote.

Big B also shared a string of images from the meet and greet session. Take a look

It was earlier this month only when Big B shared why he goes bare feet to meet his fans. He wrote, "some sarcastically commented on a few occasions .. 'who goes out wearing socks and bare feet' .. I say ..'I DO' ! .. you got a problem with that !!?? 'You go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers are my temple !!'"

The Pink actor also talked about the importance of comfort wear and said, "Comfort be the elements of use in these times of uncared for attitudes , breaking away from any tradition that could have been imposed .. Shoes .. The comfort of the 'sneakers' or whatever else they may be called .. the nikes, the other brands , all .. now the formal wear irrespective .. that black patent leather, that polished bright , whatever , has disappeared .. the white bordered comfort wear be the IT .. !" Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.

He will next be seen in 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023