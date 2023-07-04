One Piece Chapter 1087 to focus on multiple interesting story angles after break

One Piece Chapter 1087 is one of the highly anticipated by fans as it promises thrilling moments and surprising twists in the Final Saga's story. The author, Eiichiro Oda, had to take a break recently because of surgery he needed for his eye condition, astigmatism. This break was necessary for him to protect his eyesight and also to take some well-deserved rest. Although it's been a few weeks since the last chapter, fans are eagerly looking forward to Chapter 1087 and can't wait for Oda to return to Shonen Jump magazine.

One Piece Chapter 1087 will be released on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12 AM JST.

In the last chapter, One Piece 1086, we learned some fascinating details about the Five Elders and Imu. The Revolutionary Army and the Holy Knights played important roles as well, adding to the excitement. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the next chapter, expecting even more surprising and thrilling moments. The story has been building up and getting more intense with each chapter, leaving fans in suspense and eagerly waiting for what happens next.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1087

In One Piece Chapter 1087, fans can expect the Revolutionary Army to play a significant role. Dragon has declared war on the World Government, and the Revolutionary Army is attacking Marijoa, disrupting the food supply and preparing for the government's retaliation.

The focus may also shift to the Holy Knights, with Garling Figarland being introduced in the previous chapter. Fans anticipate a clash between the Holy Knights and the Revolutionary Army, showcasing the powers of both sides.

Fans are eager to see the Straw Hat Pirates, who have been absent from the manga for some time. Currently on Egghead Island, they are trying to save Dr. Vegapunk and escape, but face challenges including the arrival of Kizaru and the Blackbeard Pirates' ship approaching.

Major revelations about Dr. Vegapunk are expected, as he is central to the arc's objective of saving him and preserving his knowledge. Nico Robin and her group aim to rescue him and prevent the destruction of important information.

The Straw Hat Grand Fleet may join the fight on Egghead Island, assisting the Straw Hat Pirates against the Navy and the World Government.

The Final Saga of One Piece is set to be filled with major incidents and compared to a battle royale, promising an exciting and turbulent storyline.

With two weeks until the return of One Piece Chapter 1087, fans are eagerly waiting for the chapter.

