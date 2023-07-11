Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson to headline thriller movie 'Lips Like Sugar'

Hollywood stars Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson are set to star in an upcoming thriller movie.

The film, titled ''Lips Like Sugar'', will be directed by Grammy winner Brantley Gutierrez from a script by Anthony Tambakis, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The project, which is loosely based on a true story, is set during the 1984 Olympic Games and against the backdrop of the punk and skate worlds of West Los Angeles.

''As the new friendship of two teenage girls from different walks of life unfolds and city officials focus on the Olympics, the lives of two former detectives (Harrelson and Wilson) become intertwined when one of the girls goes missing,'' the official description read.

Harrelson will also produce the film along with Post Film's Russ Posternak, Freestyle Picture Company's Kevin Chinoy and Francesca Silvestri, 7 Deuce's Jeremy Plager, Greg Lauritano, Subtractive's Kyle Schember, and Zac Adams. ''Lips Like Sugar'' is expected to start production later this year.

