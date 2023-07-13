Nila Madhab Panda to make OTT debut with 'The Jengaburu Curse'

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:34 IST
Director Nila Madhab Panda, best known for social issue-based films such as ''I Am Kalam'' and ''Kadvi Hawa'', on Thursday announced his debut web series, ''The Jengaburu Curse''.

Billed as ''India's first climate-fiction thriller'', the show delves into the repercussions of mankind's never-ending needs on nature, the makers said.

Panda, who serves as creator and director on the show, said through the show they hope to create awareness about environment conservation.

''Through '...Jengaburu', our aim is to entertain the audience as well as raise awareness about the dire need for environmental conservation. We are proud to have brought together a talented cast and crew and can't wait for audiences to embark on this thrilling adventure with us,'' Panda said in a statement.

Set in a small town in Odisha, ''The Jengaburu Curse'' follows the story of Priya Das, a London-based financial analyst.

''When her father, Professor Das, goes suspiciously missing, Priya is forced to come back to Odisha. As she starts to search for him, a series of strange events ensue that unravel an unlikely connection between the indigenous Bondia tribe and the mining state of Odisha,'' read the official synopsis issued by the makers.

Written by Mayank Tewari, ''The Jengaburu Curse'' features Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat and Hitesh Dave in pivotal roles.

The SonyLIV show, backed by Studio Next, will arrive on August 9.

