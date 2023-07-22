Rick and Morty: The Anime first look revealed! Know in detail

At the San Diego Comic-Con event, fans of the popular show "Rick and Morty" were treated to a first look at the upcoming series "Rick and Morty: The Anime." This new show is directed by Takashi Sano and features stunning artwork art directed by Arisa Matsuzwana and color design by Maikio Kojima.

The trailer for Rick and Morty The Anime showcased Sano's vision for the 10 episodes he directed, offering a fresh take on the beloved series. Although there is no official release date yet, the preview generated excitement among fans for what's to come. Watch the Rick and Morty: The Anime trailer below.

Sano, the director of Rick and Morty: The Anime, expressed his enthusiasm for the project in a video message to the SDCC audience. He revealed that he is a huge fan of the original "Rick and Morty" and feels honored to have been chosen to create a new story for the characters. Sano acknowledged the pressure of living up to the high standards set by the original show but emphasized his efforts to extract the essence of "Rick and Morty" and add a unique Japanese twist to it.

He also discussed the combination of anime and Rick and Morty elements in the new series. Sano invited the audience to join in the adventures of Rick and Morty as they traverse time and space, encountering all kinds of chaos. He hoped that the show would leave viewers in a peculiar state of mind, reflecting the feelings he experiences while watching "Rick and Morty."

Here’s what he said:

"As the director I would like to assure that I'm also a huge fan of the original Rick and Morty," Director Takashi Sano revealed at the end of the teaser trailer. "I believe there are many Rick and Morty fans all over the world and I'm truly honored to be chosen to create a new Rick and Morty story out of all of them."

He continued, "But with that honor comes a lot of pressure, because the original is just so well made. What I've tried to accomplish in these 10 episodes is to take all of my favorite parts of watching Rick and Morty compress them down to extract their essence, and then add a unique Japanese twist. I'd like you to enjoy Rick and Morty's adventures as they're whisked through time and space, tangled up in all sorts of chaos. And after all 10 episodes I think you'll find yourself in a peculiar state of mind. And that state, I believe, best reflects the feelings I get watching Rick and Morty. I hope you enjoy the new series. Please do check it out!"

