Lookism Chapter 459 release date, time, prediction and more

Enter the captivating world of the manhwa Lookism, where appearance and power intertwine in an enthralling tale of identity and self-discovery. As the intense battle between Jerry Kwon and Warren Chae rages on, readers eagerly await the release of Lookism Chapter 459. Packed with gripping fight scenes and emotional depth, the upcoming chapter may be a turning point in the manhwa's storyline.

Lookism Chapter 459 release details

Lookism Chapter 459 is scheduled for release on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 07:00 AM KST, English translations of the manhwa will be readily available on the official Webtoon platform, coinciding with the original Korean version. However, fans must be mindful of the specific release time in their respective time zones to ensure they do not miss out on this highly anticipated chapter. To assist readers with planning, here are the release times for various prominent regions:

Eastern Standard Time: July 27, 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: July 27, 10:00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: July 27, 8:00 AM

Japan Standard Time: July 27, 01:00 PM

India Standard Time: July 27, 04:30 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: July 27, 12:00 PM

Lookism Chapter 458 recap

In the previous chapter, Warren Chae surprises everyone, including Jerry, with a remarkable move, questioning if it is his newly reinvented CQC. This attack triggers a flashback involving the Work Agency Manager, White Tiger, Manager Kim. The manager expresses disbelief that Warren Chae managed to make his knees buckle, acknowledging Warren's past victories against individuals from the First Generation and how he has grown significantly stronger.

Manager Kim wonders if Warren is striving to become invincible, considering his ability to create techniques like the one he just displayed. However, he also shares his personal experience of feeling cheated and studying hard when someone imitated his CQC after countless battles in the countryside with Eli Jang. Manager Kim believes it should be obvious that Warren would attain at least this level of strength, given his extensive combat history.

On the other hand, Warren Chae assures Manager Kim that he need not worry about his CQC being copied. He explains that his new technique is exceptionally irregular, making it impossible for even a genius to replicate as they desire. With this revelation, the stage is set for even more thrilling developments in Lookism Chapter 459.

Lookism Chapter 459 prediction

Lookism Chapter 459 spoilers are yet not available. However, here are some for Lookism Chapter 459.

Continuation of the Jerry Kwon vs. Warren Chae Fight: Lookism Chapter 459 will likely pick up from where the previous one left off, with the intense battle between Jerry Kwon and Warren Chae still underway. The fight scenes are expected to be action-packed and riveting.

Jerry Kwon's Reinvented CQC: Warren Chae appears surprised by Jerry's new technique, which is described as a reinvented CQC (Close Quarters Combat). Readers can anticipate witnessing the full display and potential of Jerry's new fighting style in Lookism Chapter 459.

Flashback to Manager Kim's Past: Lookism Chapter 459 may delve further into Manager Kim's past and his experiences with CQC. He seems impressed with Warren Chae's progress and questions his quest for invincibility, likely prompting a deeper exploration of his character and motivations.

Warren Chae's Unconventional Technique: Warren Chae boasts about his new technique, claiming it to be unbelievably irregular. This suggests that Lookism Chapter 459 may showcase the unique aspects and power of this technique, which even geniuses would struggle to replicate.

High-Stakes Confrontation: Given the buildup and excitement surrounding this fight, it's probable that the battle between Jerry and Warren will have significant implications for the characters and the story as a whole. The stakes are likely to be raised as the chapter progresses.

Lookism 459 spoilers will be shared as soon as they become available.

