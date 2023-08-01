Left Menu

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari calls for immediate curb on smoking scenes in OTT programmes

Smoking scenes have become a trend in programmes on OTT platforms, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has said in Parliament and called for immediate action to curb the propagation of tobacco on online curated content.Taking part in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Cinematograph Amendment Bill on Monday, he said actors, directors, scriptwriters and the audience do not want such scenes.The Cinematograph Amendment Bill, 2023, aimed at curbing film piracy was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Image Credit: ANI
Smoking scenes have become a trend in programmes on OTT platforms, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has said in Parliament and called for immediate action to curb the propagation of tobacco on online curated content.

Taking part in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Cinematograph Amendment Bill on Monday, he said actors, directors, scriptwriters and the audience do not want such scenes.

The Cinematograph Amendment Bill, 2023, aimed at curbing film piracy was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill was already passed in the Rajya Sabha.

''After movies, OTT platforms have become quite popular these days. Excellent work happening on these platforms. However, it has become a trend to show scenes with cigarettes and tobacco consumption,'' the BJP MP said.

Asserting that the actors, producers, directors or the viewers do not want such scenes, Tiwari said, ''Then who is behind this trend? If there is a force that is not concerned about the lives of 1.35 million people in our country, then we must express our gratitude to the government for the concern it has shown by introducing tobacco rules for OTT.'' The government on May 31 notified the amendments in the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2004, making it mandatory for over-the-top (OTT) platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings and disclaimers as seen in movies screened in theatres and television programmes.

The amendment will come into effect three months from the date of its publication in the official gazette.

According to the notification, the publishers of online curated content displaying tobacco products or their use will be required to display anti-tobacco health spots of a minimum of 30 seconds each at the beginning and middle of a programme.

India's step to regulate tobacco promotion on OTT platforms sets a pioneering example in promoting public health. This regulation has received support from various experts and public figures. The move aims to dissuade tobacco consumption and protect people from the harmful effects of tobacco.

