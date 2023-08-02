One Piece Chapter 1089 spoilers: Earthquake shakes Lulusia Kingdom (Plus full summary explained)

The release of manga One Piece Chapter 1089 is around the corner. The full summary for the chapter has been revealed by the trusty leaker Orojapan. The complete One Piece Chapter 1089 spoilers offering fans an exciting sneak peek into the upcoming release.

Foosha Village: One Piece Chapter 1089 begins with a focus on Foosha Village, where Woop Slap reads about Garp in the newspaper, providing reassurance to the villagers that Garp will be alright. Makino and her son look at a photo of Luffy in the paper, noticing that it depicts his regular face instead of his Gear 5 form.

Mount Colubo and Dadan Family: The viewpoint shifts to Mount Colubo, the base of the Dadan Family. Dadan, who raised Luffy, Sabo, and Ace, is visibly emotional upon learning the news, wondering about the potential actions of Luffy and Garp.

Lulusia Kingdom Attack: Suddenly, a massive earthquake strikes, and it's revealed that this earthquake is linked to the Lulusia Kingdom attack that occurred six days ago. The entire Lulusia Kingdom is now submerged, leaving behind a colossal hole in the sea similar to Enies Lobby's.

Global Impact: According to One Piece Chapter 1089 spoilers, the earthquake's shockwaves reverberate across the world, affecting various characters in different locations. From Wano to Marine HQ, Water 7 to the Kamabakka Queendom, the entire world feels the impact of this calamity. The sea level rises by one full meter, causing the swallowing up of several islands.

Foosha Village Concerns: The narrative returns to Foosha Village, where citizens are worried about the earthquake's implications. Woop Slap's heightened concern hints at the possibility that he may know more about the true significance of the earthquake.

Egghead Island: One Piece Chapter 1089 spoilers also reveals the next scene which shifts to Egghead Island, where Marine battleships surround the area, and Kizaru leads the operation. Kizaru contacts Sentomaru, attempting to persuade him to surrender, but Sentomaru remains defiant.

Flashback - Kizaru's Powers: A flashback occurs, showcasing a young Kizaru demonstrating his powers to a young Dr. Vegapunk and a child Sentomaru.

Tensions Rise on Egghead Island: The situation on Egghead Island becomes tense as it's revealed that a formidable force of 100 Marine battleships, 9 Vice Admirals, and 30,000 Marine soldiers, along with Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, is present. Saint Saturn orders Vice Admiral Doberman to destroy the researcher ship that had previously escaped the island.

York's Communication with the Gorosei: Vegapunk York attempts to contact the Gorosei from Egghead Island. She expresses her grievances about their previous attempts to kill her but reveals that the Gorosei now have a new plan after the Lulusia Kingdom incident. They express interest in using York's expertise to produce more "Mother Flame" weapons, with the secret plant responsible for their production located on Egghead Island. Kizaru and Saturn eavesdrop on this conversation.

York's Desperate Plea: York, under duress with Zoro's sword at her throat and Usopp setting up the Transponder Snail, desperately pleads for help from the Gorosei, fearing Luffy's retaliation. The Gorosei, Saturn, and Kizaru are taken aback, as they had believed York had already defeated everyone with the Seraphim before contacting them.

Straw Hat Crew and Allies: Behind York, Zoro, and Usopp, the rest of the Straw Hat crew, along with Jewelry Bonney, Rob Lucci, and Dr. Vegapunk, are seen relaxing and enjoying their meal.

Luffy's Master Plan: Chapter 1089 concludes with Nami, Vegapunk, Bonney, and Luffy discussing the incident. Luffy suggests using York as a shield to escape.

